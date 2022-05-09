×

Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | The problem of funding SA students can be solved. Here’s how

SA’s private financial sector should fund all students, no matter their means, with loans underwritten by the state

09 May 2022 - 19:43

SA’s student funding model is unsustainable. We need one that provides loans, rather than grants, to every student, no matter their income status. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS), which is mired in red-tape, inefficiency and poor decision-making, like many other government agencies, should be abolished and replaced with a government-supported private-sector fund. ..

