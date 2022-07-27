Stellenbosch University vs Theuns du Toit: Lawfare retards antiracism project
Immersive, experiential methodologies, not legal and quasi-legal processes, are needed to tackle racism in our institutions
27 July 2022 - 13:18
Is Theuns du Toit a drunk who lacked control of his bodily functions and urinated on a fellow student’s property? Or is he a white student who intentionally urinated on a black student’s property, motivated by racial superiority? The answers, yet to be settled with finality in various appeal forums, will either reduce Du Toit’s shame or mark him as a racist, haunting him for decades...
Stellenbosch University vs Theuns du Toit: Lawfare retards antiracism project
Immersive, experiential methodologies, not legal and quasi-legal processes, are needed to tackle racism in our institutions
Is Theuns du Toit a drunk who lacked control of his bodily functions and urinated on a fellow student’s property? Or is he a white student who intentionally urinated on a black student’s property, motivated by racial superiority? The answers, yet to be settled with finality in various appeal forums, will either reduce Du Toit’s shame or mark him as a racist, haunting him for decades...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos