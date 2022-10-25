Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Have Sundowns revealed a chink in their armour with Mngqithi demotion?

Opposition and neutral fans will follow the latest restructuring at Sundowns with keen interest

25 October 2022 - 20:21

Mamelodi Sundowns’ domination of SA domestic football for the past decade has been so complete that any sign of a chink in the armour of the invincible Yellow Knight will be taken with some relief by their rivals...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Teachers who defy the educators’ code of conduct must be kicked out ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | From this crossroads, South Africa must choose its economic path ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Tuesday is the justice system’s chance to prove commitment to those ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Thanks to load-shedding, the class of 2022 has to be even more ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s backtrack shows how out of touch he is News

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The game is up for Zuma and his accomplices Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | This week Zuma confirmed what we feared all along — he wanted to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. HERMAN MASHABA | Dear Eusebius, race-based affirmative action has achieved ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | This country needs another round of political reforms Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | An early cellphone ‘upgrade’ doesn’t let you off the hook Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report