NPA tells parliament it’s giving Steinhoff probe ‘necessary attention’
However, there is still much work to be done in terms of the mutual legal assistance applications with seven countries
25 October 2022 - 18:31
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is giving the Steinhoff investigation all the necessary attention and that results will soon be realised...
NPA tells parliament it’s giving Steinhoff probe ‘necessary attention’
However, there is still much work to be done in terms of the mutual legal assistance applications with seven countries
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is giving the Steinhoff investigation all the necessary attention and that results will soon be realised...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos