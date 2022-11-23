JONATHAN JANSEN | This is democracy: tough, uncompromising and fortunate — ask UCT
I hope South Africans understand the meaning of such a momentous set of events
23 November 2022 - 21:15
Here’s some good news for a change. Our institutions work. When the Constitutional Court ruled that the man who killed struggle hero Chris Hani should be released on parole after 28 years in prison, it showed that the justice system works. In the same week, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that Jacob Zuma’s early release from prison was illegal and that he should be returned to orange overalls; once again this crucial institution of our democracy, the courts, works...
