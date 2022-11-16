Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Why Stellies racists behave like animals: last kicks of a dying horse

We have seen this before. This is transformation playing out

16 November 2022 - 21:23

A few weeks ago, retired judge Sisi Khampepe released her 184-page report on allegations of racism at Stellenbosch University. The commission of inquiry was called for by the university management and the report makes three major points. One, that black students and staff still feel unwelcome at the institution. Two, that while the university has made “impressive theoretical strides” on transformation, such efforts were not felt in the lived experiences of staff and students. And three, that Stellenbosch should review its multilingual language policy “to remove the possibility of language exclusion through the preference of Afrikaans”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Open that racial ‘can of worms’, say experts and SGBs News
  2. Does Stellenbosch University now have a urination culture? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Where and what you study will make all the difference Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | DonkeyGate has been opened and the opportunists have bolted Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Democracy is slowly chipping away at the denialists in the US Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why Stellies racists behave like animals: last kicks of a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. GABRIEL CROUSE | Beyond black and white: why ‘aggressive’ pigment politics ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PAUL HOFFMAN | Will SA get an Ace with which to ace Ace?​ Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved