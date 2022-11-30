Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | There but for the grace of God, gone at the Devil’s hand

Sinoxolo Gcilitshana rose from abject poverty to become a highly respected teacher with dreams of being a vice-chancellor. This week he was murdered

30 November 2022 - 21:00

At about 3am on Tuesday one of South Africa’s most prodigious young talents was murdered at home, the killers leaving a gaping hole in his head. Evidence suggests the security wiring around the house was cut and that some personal items were missing. Ours is a murderous nation, but something changed deeply inside me with the tragic passing of Sinoxolo Gcilitshana; the trajectory of his short life is incredulous...

