TONY LEON | Shades of Waterkloof: let’s talk about that Russian ship on Cape shores
There were too many distractions to think much of the mystery, but some dots connect to the defence minister’s odd parliamentary utterances in October
13 December 2022 - 19:30
Back in 1973, the New York Times master columnist and resident conservative flag bearer in a hyper-liberal establishment newspaper popularised the acronym “MEGO”. It derives from the first letters of the editor’s phrase, “My Eyes Glaze Over”...
TONY LEON | Shades of Waterkloof: let’s talk about that Russian ship on Cape shores
There were too many distractions to think much of the mystery, but some dots connect to the defence minister’s odd parliamentary utterances in October
Back in 1973, the New York Times master columnist and resident conservative flag bearer in a hyper-liberal establishment newspaper popularised the acronym “MEGO”. It derives from the first letters of the editor’s phrase, “My Eyes Glaze Over”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos