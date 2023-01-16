Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The education department has failed us again

The disorganised and ad hoc nature of our national and provincial education departments is unacceptable

16 January 2023 - 20:14

If logistical planning and pupil placement was a subject at school, the country’s education departments would have got a big fat fail, scoring less than 30%...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s time politicians traded power for service Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA’s silence on the plight of women in Afghanistan is deafening Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s Eskom’s internal problems that need combating Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | New ANC leaders have only 18 months to offer solutions to SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | All aboard the Zimbabwe Express Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | 30 years in power and ANC still falls short of 30% for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Government lining up more offshore fun ... this time it’s war-games Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Cancelling Swiss shindig is cold comfort for those without ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials