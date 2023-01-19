EDITORIAL | SA’s education policies need a drastic overhaul
Those matrics who don’t get into university will encounter the stark reality of a depressed economy and high unemployment
19 January 2023 - 22:06
The annual release of the final matric results is a joyous occasion when the top achievers are revealed. In the moments while reading and hearing their stories, we feel admiration for those young adults whose many hours of hard work and dedication finally paid off. It was emotional watching the honouring of these pupils at an event with basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday night, where parents, relatives and teachers proudly celebrated with their children. ..
