EDITORIAL | Government must start making promises it can keep
We can’t accept government trotting out the same lines, trying to reassure us about the load-shedding crisis, we need action and results
18 January 2023 - 20:14
Six months after President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his energy plan and set up the national energy crisis committee (Necom) to stabilise the grid and end load-shedding, SA is worse off than before...
