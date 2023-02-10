PATRICK BULGER | Pomp and promises: ceremonial ritual provides respite from the real state of the nation
We’ve heard it all before, but only the truest of believers expected this Sona to be any different from what we’ve endured in the past
10 February 2023 - 00:03
Ten-point plans, one-stop shops, war rooms, smart cities and the unforgettable yet quite forgotten “ocean economy”. Sound familiar? Our state of the nation speech is nothing if not an occasion for empty promises, grand plans full of fire and thunder signifying not much at all. Few see the light of day, existing only as an echo while MPs scramble from the chamber to begin the boozy jubilation that must follow the words of leadership ascended from the mount...
