KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Survivor South Africa: a daily reality of township dwellers
A township is a crime scene, a nature reserve and a breeding place for violence, whether physical, structural and cultural
23 February 2023 - 22:59
Township dwellers exist as obituaries in motion and a stark reminder of the genocide that was apartheid, if the periodic crime stats are anything to go by. There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December 2022. The picture that emerges reveals that out of the 30 top police stations for murder, a total of nine were from KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Western Cape, while seven were from the Eastern Cape. All are in townships or informal settlements...
KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Survivor South Africa: a daily reality of township dwellers
A township is a crime scene, a nature reserve and a breeding place for violence, whether physical, structural and cultural
Township dwellers exist as obituaries in motion and a stark reminder of the genocide that was apartheid, if the periodic crime stats are anything to go by. There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December 2022. The picture that emerges reveals that out of the 30 top police stations for murder, a total of nine were from KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Western Cape, while seven were from the Eastern Cape. All are in townships or informal settlements...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos