Opinion & Analysis

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | ‘Why so many sangomas?’ — but why not?

The attack on African spirituality did not end with the Witchcraft Act but went further with propaganda against those who dared to be themselves

25 January 2023 - 22:22

Somewhere between the rifle and the bible, black people have not had the time or the luxury to respond to their ancestral calling with pride and honesty...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Just marching to a different beat to the ANC is a start Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Spare a thought for the passing matrics who just discovered ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Turns out we pay people R200k a month to state the bleeding obvious Opinion & Analysis
  5. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | 'Why so many Sangomas?', but why not? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding