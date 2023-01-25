KGAUGELO MASWENENG | ‘Why so many sangomas?’ — but why not?
The attack on African spirituality did not end with the Witchcraft Act but went further with propaganda against those who dared to be themselves
25 January 2023 - 22:22
Somewhere between the rifle and the bible, black people have not had the time or the luxury to respond to their ancestral calling with pride and honesty...
