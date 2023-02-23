THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Lions are stalking failure unless they shift business focus
The three-time Super Rugby finalists are struggling to keep up with bigger-spending franchises
23 February 2023 - 22:54
The Lions’ business model has come under increasing scrutiny in the wake of their recent poor results. The Joburg franchise is feeling the heat with just one win in their last seven matches. Their last victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC) came on December 4, when they beat the Scarlets at Ellis Park, and while they downed the Dragons away to maintain a presence in the Challenge Cup, their cup isn’t exactly running over...
THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Lions are stalking failure unless they shift business focus
The three-time Super Rugby finalists are struggling to keep up with bigger-spending franchises
The Lions’ business model has come under increasing scrutiny in the wake of their recent poor results. The Joburg franchise is feeling the heat with just one win in their last seven matches. Their last victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC) came on December 4, when they beat the Scarlets at Ellis Park, and while they downed the Dragons away to maintain a presence in the Challenge Cup, their cup isn’t exactly running over...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos