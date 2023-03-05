PALI LEHOHLA | For Madiba’s sake, haul out a cigarette box and do the maths. It’s not complicated
What is it that we can and must do to ensure that democracy, peace and prosperity prevail everywhere, asked Nelson Mandela. It’s time we worked it out
05 March 2023 - 20:52 By PALI LEHOHLA
What’s in a name? Umkhanyakude is a settlement in Umhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal. Umkhanyakude, meaning light seen from afar, could refer to two things. First, that it can be seen from afar due to the light it emits or light seen in the distance and from afar when you are in Umkhanyakude because of darkness. The statement resigns it to darkness and affirms Matthew 26:11, that the poor will always be with you. Similarly, Deuteronomy 15:11 says: “For the poor will never cease to be in the land.”..
