Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Bank on returns, but only if you’re quick off the mark

If you’re forced to divulge your banking details, report to your bank immediately because all losses from that moment must be reimbursed

12 March 2023 - 19:54
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

You like to have instant access to your money, right? ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | How to use a bank’s chargeback facility to your advantage Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the new car ‘gift’ you pay for Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Hiding defects from buyers when selling a house can be costly Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Vodacom apologises for confusion over ‘fair usage policy’ Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril's bloated, uninspiring cabinet will be slow and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘All hands on deck’ Lesufi would rather die trying as he ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Politicians want our votes but not our voices Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Dear crèches, the safety of our children is your responsibility Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | You can’t help but marvel at Mbalula’s world of wondrous oblivion Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...