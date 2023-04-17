EDITORIAL | What will it take for transport department to steer us off the road to death?
Umgeni mayor’s tweet highlights the public’s frustration and anger at government’s complacency
17 April 2023 - 19:46
The triple funeral at the weekend when a Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, pastor performed the last rites on his own son, daughter-in-law and grandson, who were among six victims of the N3 disaster between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, was truly tragic...
EDITORIAL | What will it take for transport department to steer us off the road to death?
Umgeni mayor’s tweet highlights the public’s frustration and anger at government’s complacency
The triple funeral at the weekend when a Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, pastor performed the last rites on his own son, daughter-in-law and grandson, who were among six victims of the N3 disaster between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, was truly tragic...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos