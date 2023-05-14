EDITORIAL | As the wheel of justice grinds slowly for Esidimeni victims, we hope it grinds fine
If the former health MEC had paused and taken stock of the situation and the impact of the move, she would have saved lives
14 May 2023 - 20:04
It has been seven years since the Gauteng public health system neglected and starved mental health patients from Life Esidimeni in a rushed move to unscrupulous centres. For the past week, then MEC of health Qedani Mahlangu has been grilled at a high court inquest into criminal liability related to the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients...
EDITORIAL | As the wheel of justice grinds slowly for Esidimeni victims, we hope it grinds fine
If the former health MEC had paused and taken stock of the situation and the impact of the move, she would have saved lives
It has been seven years since the Gauteng public health system neglected and starved mental health patients from Life Esidimeni in a rushed move to unscrupulous centres. For the past week, then MEC of health Qedani Mahlangu has been grilled at a high court inquest into criminal liability related to the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos