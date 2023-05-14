Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | As the wheel of justice grinds slowly for Esidimeni victims, we hope it grinds fine

If the former health MEC had paused and taken stock of the situation and the impact of the move, she would have saved lives

14 May 2023 - 20:04

It has been seven years since the Gauteng public health system neglected and starved mental health patients from Life Esidimeni in a rushed move to unscrupulous centres. For the past week, then MEC of health Qedani Mahlangu has been grilled at a high court inquest into criminal liability related to the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | A minister of electricity with no power — Ramokgopa's role looks ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Be faithful to victims, not perpetrators Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Yes, the rolling blackouts are nasty, but it could be a lot worse Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Stop using speech as a substitute for action against rape Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Nkandla detachment: attention-seeking missiles prefer soft ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | A minister of electricity with no power — Ramokgopa's role looks ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Deserters of the war run state institutions. That’s no good ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa’s two ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The Bereng family deserves answers from the police Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...