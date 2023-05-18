Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | To achieve success and credibility, succession planning is vital

The IFP’s shabby treatment of its president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, shows a distinct lack of change management and forward planning

18 May 2023 - 22:15
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

Other than taxes, we are told change, that slithery concept, is the one thing that is constant. If we master how it works, our country succeeds...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Leadership by summits: how to let things fall apart Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Bester and Dr Magudumana: is it ‘thug love’ or normal ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | 'Hatred' of Malema blinds some white people to the EFF’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | We are not our qualifications. Be you, minister Kiviet Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘All hands on deck’ Lesufi would rather die trying as he ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa’s two ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Unemployment entrenches racism and patriarchy, but it ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Careful, General Mbatha, don’t be hoodwinked by Russian ‘goodwill’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | It works every time: when in a corner, attack the West Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | SA, US and Russia are capable of almost infinite hypocrisy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...