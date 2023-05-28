PALI LEHOHLA | So much self-praise, so little fanfare for Eskom at the big 100
The two books all over the news, on Mashaba and De Ruyter, reveal some things about the audience
28 May 2023 - 22:01 By Pali Lehohla
In Sesotho idioms are crucial to shaping behaviour. One such is “Ngoana khoale ‘na o ipolela motho o motle a boleloa ke batho” — “self-praise is no recommendation”. Idi Amin of Uganda once said of Tanzania’s Mwalimu Julius Nyerere on Radio Kampala: “If he were a woman, I would marry him,” and challenged Nyerere to a fight in the boxing ring. Amin was once the heavyweight champion of Uganda. Mwalimu had long dismissed Idi Amin as an incorrigible buffoon. In 1979 Nyerere’s army supported Ugandan rebels to topple the dictator. Another interesting gaffe was when Amin asked Mwalimu Nyerere to say some good things about him...
PALI LEHOHLA | So much self-praise, so little fanfare for Eskom at the big 100
The two books all over the news, on Mashaba and De Ruyter, reveal some things about the audience
In Sesotho idioms are crucial to shaping behaviour. One such is “Ngoana khoale ‘na o ipolela motho o motle a boleloa ke batho” — “self-praise is no recommendation”. Idi Amin of Uganda once said of Tanzania’s Mwalimu Julius Nyerere on Radio Kampala: “If he were a woman, I would marry him,” and challenged Nyerere to a fight in the boxing ring. Amin was once the heavyweight champion of Uganda. Mwalimu had long dismissed Idi Amin as an incorrigible buffoon. In 1979 Nyerere’s army supported Ugandan rebels to topple the dictator. Another interesting gaffe was when Amin asked Mwalimu Nyerere to say some good things about him...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos