PALI LEHOHLA | The long road to poverty and gender inequality knows no stops
To address the issues, the state, private sector, public and civil society need to be capacitated to trade a lazy laundry list of inputs into policy that's embedded in legislature
06 August 2023 - 19:49
“It is so easy to admire a person, to admire what he or she stood for or stands for, and yet shrink from cutting off the mission of the present.” This, the first of Chief Albert Luthuli's 10 commandments, provides the moral compass and measure of heat to be withstood in the cause of struggle. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.