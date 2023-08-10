Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Undisclosed report on Lady R offers food for thought

The cloak and dagger nature of the Russian cargo ship’s visit to Simon’s Town doesn’t translate to stocking up food supplies

10 August 2023 - 21:20
Tom Eaton Columnist

The DA still wants the details of the state’s investigation into the Lady R to be made public, but I for one am completely convinced, since I can imagine loads of legitimate reasons why a civilian ship delivering legally purchased ammunition and picking up food might need to do it secretly, at night, in a military base, with its tracking system switched off. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Cape Town taxi strike plays both sides against the middle Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Excuse me, driver, is this taxi on the road to a mafia state? Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Banyana bring back the feelgood factor after Safa and Bafana’s own ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | One thing you can bank on, there are far dodgier clients than ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Taxi rankings: rushing in where others fear to tread Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Undisclosed report on Lady R offers food for thought Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Time to appoint a strong, competent administrator to oversee Unisa Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Bester and Magudumana’s courtroom love show: an insult to Katlego ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Now that Unisa is under administration, here’s how it can ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CCTV captures man robbed allegedly by Uber in Pretoria
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town