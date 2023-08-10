TOM EATON | Undisclosed report on Lady R offers food for thought
The cloak and dagger nature of the Russian cargo ship’s visit to Simon’s Town doesn’t translate to stocking up food supplies
10 August 2023 - 21:20
The DA still wants the details of the state’s investigation into the Lady R to be made public, but I for one am completely convinced, since I can imagine loads of legitimate reasons why a civilian ship delivering legally purchased ammunition and picking up food might need to do it secretly, at night, in a military base, with its tracking system switched off. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.