TOM EATON | Banyana bring back the feelgood factor after Safa and Bafana’s own goals
Not even self-absorbed Safa could put a kibosh on Banyana’s march to the World Cup knock-out stages
03 August 2023 - 21:20
Whatever happens on Sunday against the mighty Netherlands, Banyana Banyana have already done something extraordinary at the current football World Cup, not just for the morale of sports lovers in South Africa but for our struggling society as a whole. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.