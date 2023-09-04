EDITORIAL | Three cheers for the end of government dinners and champagne parties
Treasury calls economic timeout, but the directive doesn’t speak to curbing maladministration and corruption in the public service
04 September 2023 - 21:14
National Treasury’s tightening of the belt to stymie government’s unruly spending is a much needed lifeline for a country drowning in debt and being strangled by underperforming parastatals...
