EDITORIAL | Rugby World Cup broadcasters need to find balance between profits and public interest
It would be a travesty of justice if most South Africans are denied the fun, moments of much-need patriotism
10 September 2023 - 18:44
MultiChoice is in a difficult situation. After reaching an agreement with the public broadcaster over the televising of 2023 Rugby World Cup matches, it has raised the ire of eMedia, which owns eNCA and OpenView. After tough negotiations between the pay-TV provider and the state broadcaster, it was agreed at the last minute that the SABC could obtain sub-licence rights...
