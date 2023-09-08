eMedia blasts MultiChoice for denying 3.2-million OpenView viewers chance to watch Rugby World Cup

eMedia CEO Khalik Sherrif has blasted MultiChoice for its decision not to allow the SABC to broadcast Rugby World Cup 2023 matches on the OpenView platform.
The broadcast company, which owns eNCA and OpenView, has sent a letter to MultiChoice expressing its disappointment and demanding a response from MultiChoice before 6pm on Friday, the day the World Cup kicks off in France.
“The SABC can confirm that the corporation has in principle concluded an agreement with MultiChoice to broadcast all the Springbok games. A total of 16 games will be broadcast on the SABC channels.
“This agreement will unfortunately exclude the OVHD (eMedia) platform because of the restrictive conditions that MultiChoice is placing on the sub-licensing agreement for the free-to-air rights for the RWC 2023.
“This condition cuts off about 3.2-million South African households. The SABC regrets this irrational decision by MultiChoice, especially in light of minister Zizi Kodwa’s emphasis that 'rugby plays a critical role in nation building and social cohesion'.
“The SABC hopes that in the interest of nation building and social cohesion, MultiChoice will remove this restrictive condition to enable all South Africans to get behind the Boks,” the SABC said in a statement when negotiations with MultiChoice were concluded on Thursday.
eMedia took the matter further on Friday, demanding MultiChoice consider broadcasting the matches on OpenView as well.
“The irrational decision further undermines the national imperative of digital migration. It means that millions of SABC viewers are unjustly and unjustifiably being precluded from watching the Rugby World Cup because of the conduct of MultiChoice in restricting the ability of the SABC to reach its viewers.
“This undermines consumer welfare and is contrary to the public interest,” eMedia added.
It was important to note that OpenView does not generate any revenue from the SABC channels, which proves even more that the decision taken by MultiChoice makes no sense to deprive SABC viewers of access to the Rugby World Cup, especially now that five of nine provinces can only view television through the satellite platform, eMedia stated.
“We believe that all broadcasters should act in the best interest of our nation, especially when it comes to events which have the power to unite South Africa.
“The anticompetitive action is nothing short of domination in trying to prescribe to the their free-to-air partner on how to use its broadcasting rights. We believe the action should be strongly condemned and opposed.
“The households affected by the decision should voice their dissatisfaction,” Sherrif said.
eMedia blasts MultiChoice for denying 3.2-million OpenView viewers chance to watch Rugby World Cup
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
