GPs cry foul over ‘corporate bullying’ by administrator with deep pockets
Several GPs who crossed the floor to competitor have became embroiled in protracted, costly legal battles with Medicross
10 September 2023 - 18:43
About 50 private GPs, who terminated their practice administration contracts with Medicross to join a rival company, allege they have been subjected to “corporate bullying” reprisals for doing so...
