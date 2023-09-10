News

GPs cry foul over ‘corporate bullying’ by administrator with deep pockets

Several GPs who crossed the floor to competitor have became embroiled in protracted, costly legal battles with Medicross

10 September 2023 - 18:43

About 50 private GPs, who terminated their practice administration contracts with Medicross to join a rival company, allege they have been subjected to “corporate bullying” reprisals for doing so...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Doctors wary about consulting online Business Times
  2. Slain Soweto GP described as 'everyone's favourite family doctor' South Africa
  3. Get the doc on the phone: Medshield uses tech to enable healthcare for all Health & Sex
  4. When your medical savings are spent Business Times

Latest

  1. ‘I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,’ claims RBM employee News
  2. What it takes for property owners to reclaim and refurbish a hijacked building News
  3. GPs cry foul over ‘corporate bullying’ by administrator with deep pockets News
  4. SA rugby fans brave the Euro to rally behind Bokke with beers, boeries and ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...