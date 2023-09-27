KGAUGELO MASWENENG | I was hijacked at gunpoint in Alex — and nobody cared
This is what we mean when we say townships are a crime scene
27 September 2023 - 21:28
A week ago I was on a work assignment in Alexandra with a colleague. About 11am, I posted a WhatsApp status, praising a kota I had bought that I thought was the best thing to come out of Alex...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.