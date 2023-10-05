Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Government’s latest lazy misstep will be played out in front of the world

After years of fair warning to legislate anti-doping, our government’s tardiness will become an international embarrassment

05 October 2023 - 22:38

A few days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured athletes who flew the SA flag high in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany in June and who returned with 22 gold, 20 silver and seven bronze medals...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat Rugby
  2. Kodwa vows to act as South Africa is declared non-compliant by WADA Sport
  3. SA sport's international status at risk over doping compliance Sport

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Government’s latest lazy misstep will be played out in front of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Fraction friction: traffic wardens trapped in policy fog Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | When Julius refers to himself in the third person, you know he’s on ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. History teaching in South Africa could be vastly improved — if language skills ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The JSC's reluctance to appoint judges undermines public confidence Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...