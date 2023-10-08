Remembering Smiso Nkwanyana’s legacy, 20 years later
The Smiso Nkwanyana Centre for Alternative Ideas has been established to help build sustainable livelihoods for the poor in rural and township communities
08 October 2023 - 21:02
Those who followed politics in the early 2000s will remember the tragic passing of Smiso Nkwanyana, the influential SACP leader who was central to the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal...
