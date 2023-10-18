JONATHAN JANSEN | Bullsh**ters, rugby, sunny skies: welcome to the land of smooth talkers
We are not alone though in having ‘impressive fools’ in politics and the professions
18 October 2023 - 22:35
We are a fluent society. We talk a lot. In fact, we talk all the time. Throughout the day there are radio talk shows where you can call in and talk nonsense for the whole day and there is a host who sounds genuinely interested in why your children throw tantrums or why your bladder leaks...
