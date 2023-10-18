Mom of twins operated on more than 70 times for melanoma cancer seeks assistance
The 16-year-old Mpumalanga twins seek any donations including sunscreen to help them
18 October 2023 - 22:34
A life under the knife is what two 16-year-old Mpumalanga twins have known since being diagnosed with xeroderma pigmentosa that causes melanoma cancer, when they were just three years old...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.