EDITORIAL | Whether president ‘likes it or not’ election results will be the real indicator of progress
The bungling of prominent state capture cases has cast doubt on the commitment to rid our country of corruption
08 February 2024 - 22:39
It was always going to be hard, if not impossible, for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resist the temptation to electioneer during his last state of the nation address with an election date announcement a mere 15 days away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.