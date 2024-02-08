Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers 2024 state of the nation address

08 February 2024 - 17:18 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

It's that time of year again when the president of South Africa delivers the state of the nation address (Sona) live in parliament. Join us as we watch the event with you and engage with your comments and questions — only here on TimesLIVE Video.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his eighth Sona. It will also be his final one under the sixth administration.

Ramaphosa will for the first time since his incumbency in February 2018 deliver his Sona in the absence of the leadership of probably his most vocal opposition in the National Assembly, the EFF.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning dismissed an EFF application for the suspension from parliament of its leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and others, to be set aside. The party filed a motion challenging the decision by parliament to suspend them after they were found guilty of contempt of parliament for storming the stage while Ramaphosa was delivering his Sona last year.

Parliament bosses are hoping for order and no disruptions at this year’s event thanks to strict new rules adopted in December which will be implemented for the first time on Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Wednesday hinted that Ramaphosa was likely to use his 2024 Sona to take stock of the performance of his administration, which was elected in 2019 and also look back at the achievements of the country since the first democratic elections in 1994.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Ramaphosa to deliver Sona in the absence of staunchest foes, the EFF

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his eighth state of the nation address, which will also be his final one under the sixth ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Energy, logistics, crime and corruption: Top 4 challenges Busa wants to see addressed in Sona

Business Unity South Africa will be tuning in to the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday with the hope he addresses ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Ramaphosa to announce election date in next 15 days — spokesperson

'There is no crisis insofar as the election date; there is anticipation, there is excitement — rightly so, we are a democracy,' says Presidency ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Mr President, our ‘hope and resilience’ are wearing thin

President Ramaphosa’s term has been characterised by lacklustre leadership, lots of talk but little noticeable action
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

South Africa worse off than six years ago, Mashaba says in alternative Sona

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the legacy of President Cyril Ramaphosa's time in office is one of a country run down and with rampant ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | 'Zuma never banned us from going to parliament', Malema fumes ahead of Sona

Jacob Zuma “nostalgia” has hit the EFF after their failed court bid to stop parliament from implementing new rules against disrupting the president’s ...
Politics
2 days ago

Try some thrift chic at Sona fashion week

Dear politicos, rabble-rousers and overstaying officeholders who are preparing to walk the state of the nation address red carpet on Thursday: you ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

POLL | Is it fair that Julius Malema and five other EFF members have been banned from attending Sona?

EFF leader and six others were banned from attending next week's Sona. Is it fair?
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation Politics
  2. EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions Politics
  3. ‘It must end this year’: Malema says Vodacom should make an offer and end ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics
  5. Cool and calm Ramaphosa delivers Sona without EFF distraction Politics

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Politicians have their say on Ramaphosa pre-Sona 2024 #stateofthenationaddress