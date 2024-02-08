Politics

LISTEN | ‘Ending load-shedding is in reach’: Ramaphosa

08 February 2024 - 21:14
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8, 2024.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8, 2024.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the end of load-shedding is within reach, and part of the plan is to receive help from the private sector.

The president delivered his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, the last Sona for the sixth administration. 

He said 14,000km of transmission lines would be built and private investors would be approached to invest in the project. Ramaphosa said the government was reforming the energy sector to make it more competitive, sustainable and reliable for the future.

“We are going to build more than 14,000km of new transmission lines to accommodate renewable energy over the coming years. To fast-track this process, we will enable private investment in transmission infrastructure through a variety of innovative investment models.”

Listen here:

In 2023 South Africans endured 322 days of load-shedding, according to data compiled by EskomSePush.

According to a report by The Outlier, which provides data on climate change and local governance, it took Eskom 15 years to install 7,200km of transmission lines. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

IN FULL | 2024 state of the nation address

Read President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2024 state of the nation address, delivered in Cape Town on Thursday night, in full.
Politics
1 hour ago

Roles of electricity and public enterprises ministries defined

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a memorandum of understanding entered into by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity ...
Politics
1 month ago

Power utility Eskom’s earnings are dealt another blow by load-shedding

Revenue rose to R158.6bn, a 9.5% increase on the R144.8bn in September 2022, due to the favourable effect of the 18.65% tariff increase for financial ...
News
1 month ago

‘It makes me feel like I am failing my patient’: doctors on load-shedding

A new survey has revealed that load-shedding is affecting doctors' mental wellbeing and threatening patients' safety
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation Politics
  2. EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions Politics
  3. RECORDED | President Ramaphosa delivers 2024 state of the nation address Politics
  4. ‘It must end this year’: Malema says Vodacom should make an offer and end ... Politics
  5. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Politicians have their say on Ramaphosa pre-Sona 2024 #stateofthenationaddress