JONATHAN JANSEN | Bela, my dear, where did we go wrong?
Some parts of these bills make me laugh — anything to amend my broken heart
14 February 2024 - 22:08
Bela was my first girlfriend, but she left me for another woman. This Bela, the Basic Education Laws Amendment bill, can also break your heart. Long in the making, the proposed amendments to the South African Schools Act (Sasa) and one other is a mix of the ordinary, the sensible, the contentious and the fanciful...
