LUCKY MATHEBULA | Guzzler or pro-Gaza? The ANC must decide on its ethical trajectory
Conflicting personalities create a schizophrenic duality that will take generations to correct unless voters are decisive about the leaders they want
11 March 2024 - 21:18
In the middle of an impressive record of decisiveness in implementing what the governing ANC called renewal through weeding out characters responsible for putting its integrity and standing into disrepute, two personalities of the ANC emerge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.