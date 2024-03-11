NetFlorist ad showing woman spitting coffee gets the thumbs up
Advertising regulator says ‘visceral’ commercial is not in contravention of the advertising code
11 March 2024 - 21:18
Despite having received two complaints against a Valentine’s Day advert broadcast by NetFlorist, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has found that the floral supplier is not in breach of any advertising code, despite having possibly caused some offence to particularly sensitive viewers. ..
