JUSTICE MALALA | The political scene desperately needs something to break the stalemate
On the Left and the Right, most of the parties are just poor versions of the two main parties of 1994 — the ANC and the NP
17 March 2024 - 22:10
It is a truly extraordinary thing that 2024 offers us so many more parties and candidates to choose from, and yet possibly fewer real choices than we had with the 19 parties that were on the ballot in 1994. Much of what will be on the ballot papers in 2024 will be splinters from the ANC or offshoots of the National Party of 1994. In a sad way, our path into the future is hostage to our past. We have versions of the same old solutions we’ve lived with since 1994, and little that is fresh and made for the challenges of 2024 and beyond...
