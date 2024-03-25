YERSHEN PILLAY | What about the boys? Tackling GBV also means nurturing them
‘If boys don’t learn, men won’t know’ — these words ring especially true as the boy child today languishes in a turbulent social environment
25 March 2024 - 20:19
Dipak Rana Magar once said: “If anyone tries to pick up something using their hand they need at least two fingers supporting each other. Likewise if we want to end violence against girls, women and other boys, both males and females from the community should support each other. We (boys) are the other complementary finger.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.