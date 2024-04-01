Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | It’s among the dead that we must seek the living

When I lost three relatives in a matter of days, I asked what the meaning of all this was and what could be done about it

01 April 2024 - 21:49 By PALI LEHOHLA

This Sunday the world celebrated Easter. Luke 24:5:7 says as they were afraid and bowed their faces to the earth, they said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” Cause of death is especially important to understand because to save the living you should know and understand what killed the dead. My column is a medley of health, life and death and what can be done about it...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Revealing poverty’s many shades is to surround it on all sides Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | The art of entrepreneurship is to turn a lone swallow into a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Fallout ensues from ‘Mangope a sellout or provider of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Statistics in a time of tumult is a Cinderella rediscovered Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Was Kgosi Mangope a sellout or a provider of a blueprint for a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | It’s among the dead that we must seek the living Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Businesses ignore CPA provisions, gift themselves a boost to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Time for courts to lock criminals away and show no leniency Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Relocating some universities to places of relative safety ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | All manifestos talk big on education, but it’s not enough for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges
AKA's alleged killers arrive for ongoing bail application