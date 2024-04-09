Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Zuma’s uncanny ability to bounce back

The Electoral Court’s ruling is sure to add spice to what is likely to be one of the country’s most closely fought elections since the dawn of democracy

09 April 2024 - 21:35 By EDITORIAL TEAM

Jacob Zuma was once gifted with designer suits, his children’s school fees and even a R10 car wash paid for by his “financial adviser”, Schabir Shaik...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The renewal might well be working Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Zuma’s uncanny ability to bounce back Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | As we wait, and wait, in the raptures of faith Opinion & Analysis
  5. SOLLY MSIMANGA | Gauteng’s growth severely impacted by load-shedding while ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'South Africa talked a lot,' - Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum.
Remote working visas 'important for South Africa': Minister of home affairs