EDITORIAL | Zuma’s uncanny ability to bounce back
The Electoral Court’s ruling is sure to add spice to what is likely to be one of the country’s most closely fought elections since the dawn of democracy
09 April 2024 - 21:35
Jacob Zuma was once gifted with designer suits, his children’s school fees and even a R10 car wash paid for by his “financial adviser”, Schabir Shaik...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.