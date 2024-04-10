EDITORIAL | Khanyile and Mamabolo — when the party says the party, as it were, is over ...

There is no permanent friendships in politics, after all, just aligned interests

Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared at home in the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party as did Boy Mamabolo, an ANC MP, in the backbenches of the hallowed hall that houses representatives of the people in Cape Town...