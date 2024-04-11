EDITORIAL | What would Chris Hani have said about the plight of students under Nzimande's watch?
It is time for accountability and real solutions to what is happening at NSFAS
11 April 2024 - 21:32
The resignation of Ernest Khosa as board chair of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) might give those who have been calling for his removal some sense of relief, but the underlying problems persist. Despite Khosa stepping down, the turmoil within NSFAS continues to haunt students across the country. Thousands of students who have yet to receive their NSFAS grants this month remain stranded. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.