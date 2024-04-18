LUCKY MATHEBULA | History might be kinder to Ramaphosa
The president’s legacy might redefine global trade and commerce
18 April 2024 - 21:29
In his rendition at the Unleashing Leadership Potential event two years ago, ANC stalwart and one of South Africa's thinkers, Joel Netshitenzhe, opined that “leaders have a good sense of moments in history and how to use them”. The sixth administration has landed on President Cyril Ramaphosa two moments in which history will record him as being able to have seized and used...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.