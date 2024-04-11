IEC approaches Constitutional Court to set aside Zuma/MK Party order
The commission says if the matter is not finalised before elections, there is a real risk a person who is not qualified would have been allowed to contest
11 April 2024 - 21:34
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to appeal against the order of the Electoral Court made on Tuesday which paved the way for former president Jacob Zuma to run for election. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.