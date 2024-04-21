PALI LEHOHLA | Don’t be ‘afraided’ — it’s a prick here and there on Africa’s way to being a digital leader
Slim book covering critical subjects for Africa’s development packs a punch
21 April 2024 - 21:04
When you ask South Africans about their priorities you may not be surprised, but you will be surprised. Despite Madiba’s strong words that education is the greatest liberator, South Africans in a national community survey in 2016 put education as the number 15 priority. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.