Digital tightrope walk for business and human rights
In an era where technology intertwines with daily life, AI emerges as a double-edged sword, cutting through the fabric of society with both promise and peril
18 March 2024 - 22:11
Imagine a future where your access to justice depends on an algorithm, your freedom of expression is filtered through AI, and your personal data becomes a commodity traded without your consent. This is not a dystopian fantasy but a reality we are inching closer to as artificial intelligence becomes deeply integrated into our daily lives...
