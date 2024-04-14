PALI LEHOHLA | What OR Tambo’s ANC-Reggio Emilia pact dreamt of, and the South Africa it got
History was made on June 26 1977 when the president of the ANC and Italy’s Reggio Emilia City mayor Ugo Benassi signed a pact of solidarity
14 April 2024 - 21:34
I was asked to deliver an address on the occasion of the 47 years of the signing of the Pact of Solidarity between the ANC and the City of Reggio Emilia. This was my address to the people of Italy. (https://www.linkedin.com/posts/pali-lehohla-not-is-a65555156_activity-7183202830717960193-LJgd?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android)..
